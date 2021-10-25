Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor 50 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on October 25, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.