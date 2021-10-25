Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 50 Lite vs Honor 30 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 50 Lite vs Honor 30

Хуавей Хонор 50 Лайт
VS
Хуавей Хонор 30
Huawei Honor 50 Lite
Huawei Honor 30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor 50 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on October 25, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (452K versus 210K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 985 5G
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (501 against 432 nits)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 50 Lite
vs
Honor 30

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 391 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 86.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Honor 50 Lite
432 nits
Honor 30 +16%
501 nits

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 50 Lite +3%
89.5%
Honor 30
86.6%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 50 Lite and Huawei Honor 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 600 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type - UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 50 Lite
304
Honor 30 +213%
951
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 50 Lite
1234
Honor 30 +110%
2589
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 50 Lite
210012
Honor 30 +116%
452680
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM Magic UI 4.2 Magic UI 3.1.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2021 April 2020
Release date November 2021 June 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 437 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 30 is definitely a better buy.

