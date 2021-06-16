Huawei Honor 50 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.72-inch Huawei Honor 50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G) that was released on June 16, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.62 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1185 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2815 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- The phone is 8-months newer
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (709K versus 508K)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1582 and 773 points
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
73
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.72 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1236 x 2676 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|439 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.8%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|PWM
|-
|277 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|187 gramm (6.6 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Red
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|-
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|-
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
773
iPhone 12 Pro +105%
1582
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2817
iPhone 12 Pro +41%
3984
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
508016
iPhone 12 Pro +40%
709277
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
|ROM
|Magic UI 4.2
|-
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|2815 mAh
|Charge power
|100 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 10 min)
|Yes (59% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:25 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:06 hr
Talk (3G)
18:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|18 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.25 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
135
Video quality
112
Generic camera score
128
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2021
|October 2020
|Release date
|June 2021
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 4375 USD
|~ 1250 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.
