Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.72-inch Huawei Honor 50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G) that was released on June 16, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.