Huawei Honor 50 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Хуавей Хонор 50 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 Про Макс
Huawei Honor 50 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.72-inch Huawei Honor 50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G) that was released on June 16, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 313 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3687 mAh
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 39 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (712K versus 508K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1598 and 773 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 50 Pro
vs
iPhone 12 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.72 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1236 x 2676 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 439 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Red Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 50 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple GPU
GPU clock 490 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type - NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 50 Pro
508016
iPhone 12 Pro Max +40%
712402
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
ROM Magic UI 4.2 -
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3687 mAh
Charge power 100 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:25 hr 1:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2.5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX590 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.25 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2021 October 2020
Release date June 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 4375 USD ~ 1375 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

