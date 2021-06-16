Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 50 Pro vs Honor 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 50 Pro vs Honor 20 Pro

VS
Huawei Honor 50 Pro
Huawei Honor 20 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.72-inch Huawei Honor 50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G) that was released on June 16, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (805 against 485 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.7% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 50 Pro
vs
Honor 20 Pro

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.72 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1236 x 2676 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 439 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 333 Hz
Response time - 33 ms
Max. Brightness
Honor 50 Pro +66%
805 nits
Honor 20 Pro
485 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 50 Pro +8%
90.8%
Honor 20 Pro
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 50 Pro and Huawei Honor 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 490 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS - ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 50 Pro +11%
790
Honor 20 Pro
713
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 50 Pro +11%
2840
Honor 20 Pro
2568
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 50 Pro +5%
511448
Honor 20 Pro
488543
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (140th and 157th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Magic UI 4.2 Magic 4.0
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 100 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:25 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 50 Pro
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
15:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 50 Pro
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
15:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 50 Pro
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
29:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.25 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2021 May 2019
Release date June 2021 June 2019
Launch price ~ 4375 USD ~ 437 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 50 Pro is definitely a better buy.

