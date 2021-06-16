Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 50 Pro vs Honor 50 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch Huawei Honor 50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G) that was released on June 16, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Pro
  • 12% higher pixel density (439 vs 392 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 50 Pro
vs
Honor 50

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.72 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1236 x 2676 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 439 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Red White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 50 Pro +1%
90.8%
Honor 50
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 50 Pro and Huawei Honor 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 642L
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 50 Pro +1%
795
Honor 50
788
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 50 Pro
2839
Honor 50 +2%
2882

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Magic UI 4.2 Magic UI 4.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 100 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min) Yes (70% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:25 hr 0:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 1.25 microns -
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Headphone audio jack No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 June 2021
Release date June 2021 June 2021
Launch price ~ 4375 USD ~ 320 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

Both phones have similar specs and test results. Despite this fact, we would choose the Huawei Honor 50 Pro, as it has better expert reviews.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

