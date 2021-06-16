Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 50 Pro vs Honor 50 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch Huawei Honor 50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G) that was released on June 16, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Pro
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (508K versus 208K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 84% higher maximum brightness (793 against 430 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G 5G
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 12% higher pixel density (439 vs 391 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 50 Pro
vs
Honor 50 Lite

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.72 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1236 x 2676 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 439 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Honor 50 Pro +84%
793 nits
Honor 50 Lite
430 nits

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal -
Colors White, Black, Green, Red Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 50 Pro +1%
90.8%
Honor 50 Lite
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 50 Pro and Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 610
GPU clock 490 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 50 Pro +161%
785
Honor 50 Lite
301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 50 Pro +129%
2811
Honor 50 Lite
1227
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 50 Pro +144%
508830
Honor 50 Lite
208522
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Magic UI 4.2 Magic UI 4.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 100 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:25 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 1.25 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 October 2021
Release date June 2021 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 50 Pro is definitely a better buy.

