Huawei Honor 50 SE vs Apple iPhone 13
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Honor 50 SE (with MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G) that was released on June 16, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 SE
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Comes with 773 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3227 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Fingerprint scanner
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
- 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (766K versus 473K)
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- 19% higher pixel density (460 vs 387 PPI)
- OLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
59
89
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
72
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2388 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.4%
|86%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|129%
|PWM
|-
|609 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP68
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|-
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|1200 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|-
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|-
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
685
iPhone 13 +150%
1714
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2062
iPhone 13 +123%
4608
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
473044
iPhone 13 +62%
766570
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 15
|ROM
|Magic UI 4.2
|-
|OS size
|-
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3227 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (75% in 20 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:36 hr
|1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:50 hr
Talk (3G)
19:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
138
Video quality
117
Generic camera score
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|-
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2021
|September 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.
