Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Honor 50 SE (with MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G) that was released on June 16, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 SE
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 49 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (838K versus 473K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Comes with 352 mAh larger battery capacity: 4352 vs 4000 mAh
  • 18% higher pixel density (458 vs 387 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 50 SE
vs
iPhone 13 Pro Max

Display

Type LTPS LCD OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 387 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 8.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Max. Brightness

Design and build

Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 50 SE +2%
89.4%
iPhone 13 Pro Max
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 50 SE and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Apple GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type - NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 50 SE
2062
iPhone 13 Pro Max +126%
4670
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 50 SE
473044
iPhone 13 Pro Max +77%
838902
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 15
ROM Magic UI 4.2 -
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4352 mAh
Charge power 66 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 20 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:36 hr 1:46 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2021 September 2021
Release date June 2021 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

