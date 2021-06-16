Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Honor 50 SE (with MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G) that was released on June 16, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.