Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Honor 50 SE (with MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G) that was released on June 16, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Display

Type LTPS LCD OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.72 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels 1236 x 2676 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 387 ppi 439 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 90.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 187 gramm (6.6 oz)
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 50 SE
89.4%
Honor 50 Pro +2%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 50 SE and Huawei Honor 50 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 642L
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 50 SE
677
Honor 50 Pro +16%
787
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 50 SE
2060
Honor 50 Pro +37%
2816

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Magic UI 4.2 Magic UI 4.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:36 hr 0:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.25 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 June 2021
Release date June 2021 June 2021
Launch price ~ 283 USD ~ 4375 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Honor 50 Pro. It has a better display, performance, and camera.

