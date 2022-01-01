Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 50 vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 50 vs Apple iPhone 11

Хуавей Хонор 50
VS
Эпл Айфон 11
Huawei Honor 50
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Honor 50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G) that was released on June 16, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1190 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3110 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Thinner bezels – 10.7% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (742 against 639 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 20% higher pixel density (392 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (628K versus 511K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 50
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 392 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.8%
PWM 120 Hz Not detected
Response time 2.4 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 50 +16%
742 nits
iPhone 11
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Red White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 50 +14%
89.7%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 50 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 490 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 50
780
iPhone 11 +70%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 50
2959
iPhone 11 +17%
3462
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 50
511649
iPhone 11 +23%
628819
CPU 160022 151608
GPU 156981 260391
Memory 78639 98414
UX 116871 119270
Total score 511649 628819
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Honor 50
2505
iPhone 11 +203%
7578
Stability 99% 72%
Graphics test 15 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 2505 7578
PCMark 3.0 score 11962 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM Magic UI 4.2 15.4
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 66 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:54 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:48 hr 11:39 hr
Watching video 15:11 hr 15:16 hr
Gaming 05:34 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 116 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Honor 50
34:31 hr
iPhone 11 +1%
34:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 50 +11%
92.7 dB
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2021 September 2019
Release date June 2021 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 50. But if the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
48 (58.5%)
34 (41.5%)
Total votes: 82

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Huawei Honor 50
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Huawei Honor 50
3. Xiaomi 11T and Huawei Honor 50
4. Huawei Nova 9 and Honor 50
5. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Huawei Honor 50
6. Apple iPhone XR and iPhone 11
7. Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Apple iPhone 11
9. Apple iPhone X and iPhone 11
10. Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 11

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish