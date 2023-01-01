Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 50 vs iPhone 11 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Honor 50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G) that was released on June 16, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Honor 50
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 331 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3969 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (36:48 vs 34:31 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Honor
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (633K versus 497K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • 17% higher pixel density (458 vs 392 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 50
vs
iPhone 11 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 392 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 525 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 750 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.6%
PWM 120 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 2.4 ms 4.9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Honor 50
745 nits
iPhone 11 Pro Max +6%
790 nits
Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 226 g (7.97 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Red Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 50 +7%
89.7%
iPhone 11 Pro Max
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Honor 50 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Apple A13 Bionic
Max clock 2400 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 490 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 50
784
iPhone 11 Pro Max +67%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 50
2964
iPhone 11 Pro Max +15%
3413
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 50
497324
iPhone 11 Pro Max +27%
633497
CPU 152737 152251
GPU 156226 259958
Memory 75304 105767
UX 115932 117748
Total score 497324 633497
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Honor 50
2488
iPhone 11 Pro Max +200%
7460
Max surface temperature 38.4 °C 44.9 °C
Stability 98% 79%
Graphics test 14 FPS 44 FPS
Graphics score 2488 7460
PCMark 3.0
Web score 9724 -
Video editing 7061 -
Photo editing 25105 -
Data manipulation 8757 -
Writing score 15115 -
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM Magic UI 6 -
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3969 mAh
Charge power 66 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:54 hr 1:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:48 hr 11:56 hr
Watching video 15:11 hr 16:42 hr
Gaming 05:34 hr 07:08 hr
Standby 116 hr 124 hr
General battery life
Honor 50
34:31 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +7%
36:48 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Honor 50 +8%
92.7 dB
iPhone 11 Pro Max
85.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2021 September 2019
Release date June 2021 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Honor 50.

