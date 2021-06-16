Huawei Honor 50 vs Apple iPhone 12
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Honor 50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G) that was released on June 16, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1485 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 2815 mAh
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- The phone is 9-months newer
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (636K versus 549K)
- 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 392 PPI)
- 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1595 and 776 points
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.57 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|392 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.7%
|86%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.4%
|PWM
|-
|226 Hz
|Response time
|-
|16 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Red
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|-
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|-
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
|ROM
|Magic UI 4.2
|-
|OS size
|-
|7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|2815 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 20 min)
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.14"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2021
|October 2020
|Release date
|June 2021
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 320 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12. But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 50.
