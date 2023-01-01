Honor 50 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro VS Honor 50 Apple iPhone 12 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Honor 50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G) that was released on June 16, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Honor 50 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 1485 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 2815 mAh

Comes with 1485 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 2815 mAh Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Shows 16% longer battery life (34:31 vs 29:49 hours)

Shows 16% longer battery life (34:31 vs 29:49 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB Has 2 SIM card slots Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (724K versus 497K)

46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (724K versus 497K) Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Honor

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Honor Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 392 PPI)

17% higher pixel density (460 vs 392 PPI) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.57 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 392 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 525 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 750 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 100% 99.6% PWM 120 Hz 277 Hz Response time 2.4 ms 3.6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Honor 50 745 nits iPhone 12 Pro +7% 796 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Red Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Honor 50 +4% 89.7% iPhone 12 Pro 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM Magic UI 6 - OS size 21 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 2815 mAh Charge power 66 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (59% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:54 hr 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:48 hr 09:54 hr Watching video 15:11 hr 12:40 hr Gaming 05:34 hr 05:31 hr Standby 116 hr 104 hr General battery life Honor 50 +16% 34:31 hr iPhone 12 Pro 29:49 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.14" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Honor 50 n/a iPhone 12 Pro 135 Video quality Honor 50 n/a iPhone 12 Pro 112 Generic camera score Honor 50 n/a iPhone 12 Pro 128

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Honor 50 92.7 dB iPhone 12 Pro 92.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced June 2021 October 2020 Release date June 2021 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.