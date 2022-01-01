Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 50 vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Honor 50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G) that was released on June 16, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1021 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3279 mAh
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (780K versus 515K)
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (37:24 vs 34:31 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (844 against 751 nits)
  • 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 392 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 392 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 525 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 750 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.5%
PWM 120 Hz 60 Hz
Response time 2.4 ms 12 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Honor 50
751 nits
iPhone 14 +12%
844 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Red White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 50 +4%
89.7%
iPhone 14
86%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 50 and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple GPU
GPU clock 490 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 50
790
iPhone 14 +121%
1747
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 50
3000
iPhone 14 +59%
4774
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 50
515247
iPhone 14 +51%
780439
CPU 160022 209437
GPU 156981 333181
Memory 78639 105776
UX 116871 131735
Total score 515247 780439
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Honor 50
2492
iPhone 14 +282%
9517
Stability 99% 81%
Graphics test 14 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 2492 9517
PCMark 3.0 score 11836 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
ROM Magic UI 6 -
OS size 21 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 66 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:54 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:48 hr 13:45 hr
Watching video 15:11 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 05:34 hr 05:25 hr
Standby 116 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Honor 50
34:31 hr
iPhone 14 +8%
37:24 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (103rd and 49th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 50 +15%
92.7 dB
iPhone 14
80.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2021 September 2022
Release date June 2021 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.

