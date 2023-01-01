Honor 50 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro VS Honor 50 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Honor 50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G) that was released on June 16, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Honor 50 Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3200 mAh

Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3200 mAh Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Weighs 31 grams less Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Delivers 138% higher peak brightness (1776 against 745 nits)

Delivers 138% higher peak brightness (1776 against 745 nits) 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 497K)

88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 497K) Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Honor

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Honor Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 392 PPI)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Honor 50 Price Apple iPhone 14 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.57 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 392 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 525 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 750 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 87% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 100% 99.8% PWM 120 Hz 240 Hz Response time 2.4 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Honor 50 745 nits iPhone 14 Pro +138% 1776 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Red Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Honor 50 +3% 89.7% iPhone 14 Pro 87%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM Magic UI 6 - OS size 21 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 3200 mAh Charge power 66 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:54 hr 1:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:48 hr 12:35 hr Watching video 15:11 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 05:34 hr 06:03 hr Standby 116 hr 120 hr General battery life Honor 50 34:31 hr iPhone 14 Pro +5% 36:11 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life (128th and 89th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9 Focal length - 23 mm Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Honor 50 n/a iPhone 14 Pro 143 Video quality Honor 50 n/a iPhone 14 Pro 149 Generic camera score Honor 50 n/a iPhone 14 Pro 146

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Honor 50 +4% 92.7 dB iPhone 14 Pro 89.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced June 2021 September 2022 Release date June 2021 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.