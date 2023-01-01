Honor 50 vs Apple iPhone X VS Honor 50 Apple iPhone X Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Honor 50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G) that was released on June 16, 2021, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 46 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1584 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 2716 mAh

Has a 0.77 inch larger screen size

Shows 53% longer battery life (34:31 vs 22:33 hours)

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Fingerprint scanner

32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (497K versus 376K)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G 5G

Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X

Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W

Optical image stabilization

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Honor

Stereo speakers

17% higher pixel density (458 vs 392 PPI)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 928 and 784 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.57 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 392 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 525 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 750 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 82.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 100% 99.3% PWM 120 Hz 240 Hz Response time 2.4 ms 2.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Honor 50 +23% 745 nits iPhone X 606 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 174 g (6.14 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Red Silver, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Honor 50 +8% 89.7% iPhone X 82.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM Magic UI 6 - OS size 21 GB 5.3 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 2716 mAh Charge power 66 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:54 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:48 hr 07:08 hr Watching video 15:11 hr 09:17 hr Gaming 05:34 hr 04:04 hr Standby 116 hr 84 hr General battery life Honor 50 +53% 34:31 hr iPhone X 22:33 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3472 x 2063 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 32 mm Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.14" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Honor 50 n/a iPhone X 101 Video quality Honor 50 n/a iPhone X 89 Generic camera score Honor 50 n/a iPhone X 97

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Honor 50 +9% 92.7 dB iPhone X 85.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced June 2021 September 2017 Release date June 2021 November 2017 SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor 50 is definitely a better buy.