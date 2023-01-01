Honor 50 vs Apple iPhone XS Max VS Honor 50 Apple iPhone XS Max Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Honor 50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G) that was released on June 16, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 34 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Honor 50 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has 2 SIM card slots The phone is 2-years and 10-months newer Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Optical image stabilization Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Honor

16% higher pixel density (456 vs 392 PPI) Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.57 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.4:9 PPI 392 ppi 456 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 525 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 750 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 85.41% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 100% 98.8% PWM 120 Hz 240 Hz Response time 2.4 ms 11.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Honor 50 +13% 745 nits iPhone XS Max 657 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 208 g (7.34 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Red Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Honor 50 +5% 89.7% iPhone XS Max 85.41%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM Magic UI 6 - OS size 21 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 3174 mAh Charge power 66 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:54 hr 03:29 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:48 hr 09:13 hr Watching video 15:11 hr 10:50 hr Gaming 05:34 hr 04:41 hr Standby 116 hr 80 hr General battery life Honor 50 +36% 34:31 hr iPhone XS Max 25:24 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2316 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 32 mm Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.14" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Honor 50 n/a iPhone XS Max 110 Video quality Honor 50 n/a iPhone XS Max 96 Generic camera score Honor 50 n/a iPhone XS Max 105

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Honor 50 +20% 92.7 dB iPhone XS Max 77.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced June 2021 September 2018 Release date June 2021 September 2018 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Honor 50. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone XS Max.