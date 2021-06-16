Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 50 vs Pixel 5a 5G – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 50 vs Google Pixel 5a 5G

VS
Huawei Honor 50
Google Pixel 5a 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Honor 50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G) that was released on June 16, 2021, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (508K versus 379K)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 785 and 645 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (122 vs 100 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 380 mAh larger battery capacity: 4680 vs 4300 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (854 against 745 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 50
vs
Pixel 5a 5G

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.34 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 392 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 85%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Honor 50
745 nits
Pixel 5a 5G +15%
854 nits

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 50 +6%
89.7%
Pixel 5a 5G
85%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 50 and Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 620
GPU clock 490 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 50 +22%
785
Pixel 5a 5G
645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 50 +51%
2941
Pixel 5a 5G
1949
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 50 +34%
508174
Pixel 5a 5G
379048
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Magic UI 4.2 Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4680 mAh
Charge power 66 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:54 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 50
15:56 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +17%
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 50
18:55 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +15%
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 50 +5%
34:23 hr
Pixel 5a 5G
32:57 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (50th and 19th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 August 2021
Release date June 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 50. But if the battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 5a 5G.

