Huawei Honor 50 vs Google Pixel 5a 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Honor 50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G) that was released on June 16, 2021, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (508K versus 379K)
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 785 and 645 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Shows 22% longer battery life (122 vs 100 hours)
- Supports wireless charging up to
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 380 mAh larger battery capacity: 4680 vs 4300 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (854 against 745 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
87
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
71
56
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
72
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.57 inches
|6.34 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|392 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.7%
|85%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Red
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~700 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 50 +22%
785
645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 50 +51%
2941
1949
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 50 +34%
508174
379048
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|Magic UI 4.2
|Stock Android
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|4680 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:54 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:56 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +17%
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:55 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +15%
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 50 +5%
34:23 hr
32:57 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (50th and 19th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.14"
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|August 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 50. But if the battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 5a 5G.
