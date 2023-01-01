Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 50 vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

Honor 50 vs Google Pixel 7

Хуавей Хонор 50
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7
Honor 50
Google Pixel 7

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Honor 50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G) that was released on June 16, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Honor 50
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (34:31 vs 29:08 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 22 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 497K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Delivers 29% higher peak brightness (964 against 745 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 50
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 392 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 525 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 750 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 98.5%
PWM 120 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 2.4 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Honor 50
745 nits
Pixel 7 +29%
964 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Red White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 50 +6%
89.7%
Pixel 7
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Honor 50 and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2400 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 490 MHz 850 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 50
784
Pixel 7 +33%
1042
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 50
2964
Pixel 7 +10%
3261
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 50
497324
Pixel 7 +50%
748242
CPU 152737 203616
GPU 156226 295372
Memory 75304 108654
UX 115932 142235
Total score 497324 748242
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Honor 50
2488
Pixel 7 +162%
6523
Max surface temperature 38.4 °C 45.8 °C
Stability 98% 69%
Graphics test 14 FPS 39 FPS
Graphics score 2488 6523
PCMark 3.0
Honor 50 +13%
11921
Pixel 7
10551
Web score 9724 7506
Video editing 7061 6176
Photo editing 25105 17801
Data manipulation 8757 10086
Writing score 15115 15649
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM Magic UI 6 Stock Android
OS size 21 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 66 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:54 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:48 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 15:11 hr 16:16 hr
Gaming 05:34 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 116 hr 73 hr
General battery life
Honor 50 +18%
34:31 hr
Pixel 7
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.2 -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.14" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Honor 50
n/a
Pixel 7
145
Video quality
Honor 50
n/a
Pixel 7
143
Generic camera score
Honor 50
n/a
Pixel 7
140

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Honor 50 +5%
92.7 dB
Pixel 7
88.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2021 October 2022
Release date June 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.

