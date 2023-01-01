Honor 50 vs Google Pixel 7 VS Honor 50 Google Pixel 7 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Honor 50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G) that was released on June 16, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Honor 50 Shows 18% longer battery life (34:31 vs 29:08 hours)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has 2 SIM card slots

Weighs 22 grams less Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 497K)

Supports wireless charging up to 20W

Delivers 29% higher peak brightness (964 against 745 nits)

Optical image stabilization

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Stereo speakers

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.57 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 392 ppi 416 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 525 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 750 nits 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 100% 98.5% PWM 120 Hz 360 Hz Response time 2.4 ms 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Honor 50 745 nits Pixel 7 +29% 964 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Red White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Honor 50 +6% 89.7% Pixel 7 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13 ROM Magic UI 6 Stock Android OS size 21 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 4355 mAh Charge power 66 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (20 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:54 hr 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:48 hr 10:13 hr Watching video 15:11 hr 16:16 hr Gaming 05:34 hr 05:26 hr Standby 116 hr 73 hr General battery life Honor 50 +18% 34:31 hr Pixel 7 29:08 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.2 - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.14" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Honor 50 n/a Pixel 7 145 Video quality Honor 50 n/a Pixel 7 143 Generic camera score Honor 50 n/a Pixel 7 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Honor 50 +5% 92.7 dB Pixel 7 88.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced June 2021 October 2022 Release date June 2021 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.