Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 50 vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 50 vs Honor 10

Хуавей Хонор 50
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
Huawei Honor 50
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Honor 50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G) that was released on June 16, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 38 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (508K versus 182K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.73 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 35% longer battery life (100 vs 74 hours)
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3400 mAh
  • Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (745 against 508 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.8% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G 5G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 10% higher pixel density (432 vs 392 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 50
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.9:9
PPI 392 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 79.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 50 +47%
745 nits
Honor 10
508 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Red White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 50 +12%
89.7%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 50 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 490 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS - ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 50 +124%
785
Honor 10
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 50 +96%
2941
Honor 10
1502
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 50 +179%
508174
Honor 10
182071
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM Magic UI 4.2 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 66 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:54 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 50 +35%
15:56 hr
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 50 +63%
18:55 hr
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 50 +62%
34:23 hr
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 50
n/a
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2021 April 2018
Release date June 2021 April 2018
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 50 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (75%)
2 (25%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor 50 and Samsung Galaxy S21
2. Huawei Honor 50 and Apple iPhone 13
3. Huawei Honor 50 and Xiaomi 11T
4. Huawei Honor 50 and Huawei Honor 50 Lite
5. Huawei Honor 50 and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
6. Huawei Honor 10 and Samsung Galaxy A30
7. Huawei Honor 10 and Huawei P30 Lite
8. Huawei Honor 10 and Samsung Galaxy A51
9. Huawei Honor 10 and Huawei Honor 20 Pro
10. Huawei Honor 10 and Huawei Honor 9X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish