Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Honor 60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on December 1, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 60 Pro
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4000 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Pro
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.72 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2652 pixels 1236 x 2676 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 429 ppi 439 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Honor 60 Pro
n/a
Honor 50 Pro
793 nits

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 187 gramm (6.6 oz)
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 60 Pro and Huawei Honor 50 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 642L
GPU clock - 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 60 Pro +5%
2961
Honor 50 Pro
2811
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 60 Pro +2%
520891
Honor 50 Pro
508830
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM - Magic UI 4.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 100 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 10 min)
Full charging time - 0:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 122° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 18 mm 18 mm
Pixel size - 1.25 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2021 June 2021
Release date December 2021 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 50 Pro. But if the battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 60 Pro.

