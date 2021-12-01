Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 60 Pro vs Honor 50 SE – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 60 Pro vs Honor 50 SE

Хуавей Хонор 60 Про
VS
Хуавей Хонор 50 SE
Huawei Honor 60 Pro
Huawei Honor 50 SE

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Honor 60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on December 1, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 60 Pro
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 473K)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • 11% higher pixel density (429 vs 387 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 812 and 685 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 60 Pro
vs
Honor 50 SE

Display

Type OLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2652 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 429 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 89.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 60 Pro +2%
90.9%
Honor 50 SE
89.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 60 Pro and Huawei Honor 50 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock - 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 60 Pro +19%
812
Honor 50 SE
685
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 60 Pro +44%
2961
Honor 50 SE
2062
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 60 Pro +10%
520891
Honor 50 SE
473044
AnTuTu Results (134th and 168th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM - Magic UI 4.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (75% in 20 min)
Full charging time - 0:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 122° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2021 June 2021
Release date December 2021 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Honor 60 Pro. It has a better display, performance, battery life, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Poco X3 NFC vs Honor 60 Pro
2. Nord 2 5G vs Honor 60 Pro
3. OnePlus Nord vs Honor 60 Pro
4. Honor 50 Pro vs Honor 60 Pro
5. Honor 60 vs Honor 60 Pro
6. Honor 50 vs Honor 50 SE
7. Honor 50 Pro vs Honor 50 SE
8. Honor 60 vs Honor 50 SE

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish