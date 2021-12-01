Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Honor 60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on December 1, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.