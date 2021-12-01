Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor 60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on December 1, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.