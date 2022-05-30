Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 70 vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 70 vs Apple iPhone 11

VS
Huawei Honor 70
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor 70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on May 30, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 34 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1690 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 3110 mAh
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Thinner bezels – 11.8% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 10-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (751 against 665 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 21% higher pixel density (395 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (34:47 vs 32:36 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (627K versus 538K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 70
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 99.8%
PWM 61 Hz Not detected
Response time 2 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Honor 70 +13%
751 nits
iPhone 11
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.91 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 70 +15%
90.8%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 70 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 500 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 70
923
iPhone 11 +43%
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 70
2795
iPhone 11 +24%
3455
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 70
538346
iPhone 11 +17%
627955
CPU 162664 166661
GPU 166021 256531
Memory 87124 91027
UX 129564 115651
Total score 538346 627955
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Honor 70
2633
iPhone 11 +187%
7565
Stability - 71%
Graphics test 15 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 2633 7565
PCMark 3.0 score 11384 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
ROM Magic UI 6.1 -
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 66 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (71% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:02 hr 11:39 hr
Watching video 14:45 hr 15:16 hr
Gaming 04:54 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 100 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Honor 70
32:36 hr
iPhone 11 +7%
34:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 54 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8768 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 122° 120°
Lenses 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Honor 70
115
iPhone 11 +12%
129
Video quality
Honor 70 +18%
129
iPhone 11
109
Generic camera score
Honor 70
115
iPhone 11 +3%
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 70
80.6 dB
iPhone 11 +3%
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 September 2019
Release date June 2022 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 70. But if the performance, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (50%)
6 (50%)
Total votes: 12

