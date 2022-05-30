Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor 70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on May 30, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 34 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.