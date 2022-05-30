Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 70 vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 70 vs Apple iPhone 13

Хуавей Хонор 70
VS
Эпл Айфон 13
Huawei Honor 70
Apple iPhone 13

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor 70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on May 30, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1573 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 3227 mAh
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)
  • 85% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1711 and 926 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 70
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 129%
PWM - 609 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Honor 70
n/a
iPhone 13
797 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 70 +6%
90.8%
iPhone 13
86%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 70 and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2500 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple GPU
GPU clock - 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 70
926
iPhone 13 +85%
1711
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 70
3795
iPhone 13 +21%
4600
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 70
n/a
iPhone 13
803976
CPU - 219838
GPU - 329364
Memory - 121868
UX - 133943
Total score - 803976
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Honor 70
n/a
iPhone 13
8794
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 52 FPS
Graphics score - 8794
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
ROM Magic UI 6.1 -
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 66 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:11 hr
Watching video - 14:33 hr
Gaming - 05:31 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life
Honor 70
n/a
iPhone 13
36:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 54 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 122° 120°
Lenses 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 70
n/a
iPhone 13
83.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 September 2021
Release date June 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 70.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor 70 and Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
2. Huawei Honor 70 and Honor 60
3. Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro
4. Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone XS
5. Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 11 Pro Max
6. Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 Pro Max
7. Apple iPhone 13 and XS Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish