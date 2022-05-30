Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 70 vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 70 vs Apple iPhone 14

Хуавей Хонор 70
VS
Эпл Айфон 14
Huawei Honor 70
Apple iPhone 14

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor 70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on May 30, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1521 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 3279 mAh
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
  • Reverse charging feature
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (779K versus 538K)
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (37:24 vs 32:36 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (835 against 751 nits)
  • 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 70
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 99.5%
PWM 61 Hz 60 Hz
Response time 2 ms 12 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Honor 70
751 nits
iPhone 14 +11%
835 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.91 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 70 +6%
90.8%
iPhone 14
86%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 70 and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2500 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple GPU
GPU clock 500 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 70
923
iPhone 14 +88%
1733
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 70
2795
iPhone 14 +69%
4724
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 70
538346
iPhone 14 +45%
779836
CPU 162664 209437
GPU 166021 333181
Memory 87124 105776
UX 129564 131735
Total score 538346 779836
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Honor 70
2633
iPhone 14 +262%
9519
Stability - 82%
Graphics test 15 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 2633 9519
PCMark 3.0 score 11384 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.02)
ROM Magic UI 6.1 -
OS size 21 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 66 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (71% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:02 hr 13:45 hr
Watching video 14:45 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 04:54 hr 05:25 hr
Standby 100 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Honor 70
32:36 hr
iPhone 14 +15%
37:24 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (142nd and 48th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 54 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8768 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 122° 120°
Lenses 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 70
80.6 dB
iPhone 14
80.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 September 2022
Release date June 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Huawei Honor 70
2. Xiaomi 11T Pro and Huawei Honor 70
3. Huawei Honor 60 and Honor 70
4. Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 and Huawei Honor 70
5. Apple iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14
6. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 14
7. Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 14
8. Samsung Galaxy S22 and Apple iPhone 14
9. Apple iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish