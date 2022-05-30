Huawei Honor 70 vs Apple iPhone 14
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor 70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on May 30, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1521 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 3279 mAh
- Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
- Reverse charging feature
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (779K versus 538K)
- Shows 15% longer battery life (37:24 vs 32:36 hours)
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (835 against 751 nits)
- 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.8%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|99.5%
|PWM
|61 Hz
|60 Hz
|Response time
|2 ms
|12 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2500 MHz
|3230 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|1200 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
|CPU
|162664
|209437
|GPU
|166021
|333181
|Memory
|87124
|105776
|UX
|129564
|131735
|Total score
|538346
|779836
|Stability
|-
|82%
|Graphics test
|15 FPS
|57 FPS
|Graphics score
|2633
|9519
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11384
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.02)
|ROM
|Magic UI 6.1
|-
|OS size
|21 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4800 mAh
|3279 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (71% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|1:31 hr
|Web browsing
|12:02 hr
|13:45 hr
|Watching video
|14:45 hr
|15:45 hr
|Gaming
|04:54 hr
|05:25 hr
|Standby
|100 hr
|122 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (142nd and 48th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|54 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8768 x 6144
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|122°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2022
|September 2022
|Release date
|June 2022
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1