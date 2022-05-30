Huawei Honor 70 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor 70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on May 30, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 477 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4323 mAh
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
- Reverse charging feature
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 62 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Delivers 131% higher peak brightness (1750 against 756 nits)
- 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (956K versus 540K)
- Shows 41% longer battery life (45:56 vs 32:36 hours)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Stereo speakers
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
63
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1290 x 2796 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.8%
|88.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|99.9%
|PWM
|61 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|2 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2500 MHz
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
921
iPhone 14 Pro Max +103%
1872
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2788
iPhone 14 Pro Max +94%
5413
|CPU
|162664
|242019
|GPU
|166021
|407261
|Memory
|87124
|167432
|UX
|129564
|145864
|Total score
|540975
|956349
|Stability
|-
|82%
|Graphics test
|15 FPS
|58 FPS
|Graphics score
|2633
|9802
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11384
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.0.3)
|ROM
|Magic UI 6.1
|-
|OS size
|21 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4800 mAh
|4323 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (71% in 30 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|1:52 hr
|Web browsing
|12:02 hr
|15:02 hr
|Watching video
|14:45 hr
|21:10 hr
|Gaming
|04:54 hr
|07:12 hr
|Standby
|100 hr
|156 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (141st and 4th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|54 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8768 x 6144
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|122°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
iPhone 14 Pro Max +24%
143
Video quality
129
139
Generic camera score
iPhone 14 Pro Max +27%
146
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2022
|September 2022
|Release date
|June 2022
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2