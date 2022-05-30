Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 70 vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 70 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

Хуавей Хонор 70
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7 Про
Huawei Honor 70
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor 70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on May 30, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (32:36 vs 28:42 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 34 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (797K versus 538K)
  • 30% higher pixel density (512 vs 395 PPI)
  • Delivers 44% higher peak brightness (1084 against 751 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 70
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 61 Hz -
Response time 2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Honor 70
751 nits
Pixel 7 Pro +44%
1084 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.91 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 70 +2%
90.8%
Pixel 7 Pro
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 70 and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 500 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 70
923
Pixel 7 Pro +14%
1048
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 70
2795
Pixel 7 Pro +13%
3172
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 70
538346
Pixel 7 Pro +48%
797870
CPU 162664 216931
GPU 166021 296692
Memory 87124 134893
UX 129564 152600
Total score 538346 797870
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 11384 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM Magic UI 6.1 Stock Android
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (71% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:02 hr 09:40 hr
Watching video 14:45 hr 13:59 hr
Gaming 04:54 hr 05:32 hr
Standby 100 hr 87 hr
General battery life
Honor 70 +14%
32:36 hr
Pixel 7 Pro
28:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 54 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8768 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 122° 126°
Lenses 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.4 -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Honor 70
115
Pixel 7 Pro +29%
148
Video quality
Honor 70
129
Pixel 7 Pro +11%
143
Generic camera score
Honor 70
115
Pixel 7 Pro +28%
147

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 70
80.6 dB
Pixel 7 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 October 2022
Release date June 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor 70 or Apple iPhone 13
2. Huawei Honor 70 or Xiaomi 11T Pro
3. Huawei Honor 70 or Huawei P50 Pro
4. Huawei Honor 70 or Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
5. Huawei Honor 70 or Huawei Nova 10 Pro
6. Google Pixel 7 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
7. Google Pixel 7 Pro or Apple iPhone 14 Pro
8. Google Pixel 7 Pro or OnePlus 10 Pro
9. Google Pixel 7 Pro or Google Pixel 6a
10. Google Pixel 7 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish