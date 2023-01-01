Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 70 vs 90 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Honor 70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on May 30, 2022, against the Honor 90 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Honor 90 Pro
  • 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1067K versus 555K)
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports higher wattage charging (90W versus 66W)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • 11% higher pixel density (437 vs 395 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1315 and 939 points

Review

Evaluation of Honor 70 and 90 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Honor 70
42
90 Pro
100*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Honor 70
75
90 Pro
94*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Honor 70
68
90 Pro
85*
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 70
vs
90 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1224 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.89:9
PPI 395 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No -
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 90.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 61 Hz -
Response time 2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Honor 70
763 nits
90 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.91 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 178 g (6.28 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 70
90.8%
90 Pro
90.9%

Performance

Tests of Honor 70 and Honor 90 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 2500 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 730
GPU clock 550 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~845 GFLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 70
939
90 Pro +40%
1315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 70
2799
90 Pro +50%
4193
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 70
555110
90 Pro +92%
1067782
CPU 162275 -
GPU 168406 -
Memory 93080 -
UX 129303 -
Total score 555110 1067782
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Honor 70
2636
90 Pro
n/a
Web score 10381 -
Video editing 7005 -
Photo editing 23875 -
Data manipulation 9312 -
Writing score 13809 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels - 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM Magic UI 7.1 MagicOS 7.1
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4800 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 90 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (71% in 30 min) Yes (56% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:02 hr -
Watching video 14:45 hr -
Gaming 04:54 hr -
Standby 100 hr -
General battery life
Honor 70
32:36 hr
90 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 54 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 8768 x 6144 16256 x 12192
Zoom Digital Optical, 2.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 122° 112°
Lenses 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (200 MP + 32 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Honor 70 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 8160 x 6112
Aperture f/2.4 -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Honor 70
115
90 Pro
n/a
Video quality
Honor 70
129
90 Pro
n/a
Generic camera score
Honor 70
115
90 Pro
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Honor 70
80.6 dB
90 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 May 2023
Release date June 2022 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W Yes, 90 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor 90 Pro is definitely a better buy.

