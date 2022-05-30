Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor 70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on May 30, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.