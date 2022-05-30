Huawei Honor 70 vs Honor 60 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor 70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on May 30, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 60 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The phone is 6-months newer
- 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 926 and 816 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 60 Pro
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
91
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
81
66
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
79
75
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1200 x 2652 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.8%
|90.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|-
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
|Max. clock
|2500 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 642L
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|-
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 70 +13%
926
816
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 70 +28%
3795
2963
|CPU
|-
|163562
|GPU
|-
|166187
|Memory
|-
|94470
|UX
|-
|124621
|Total score
|-
|546633
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|15 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|2641
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|Magic UI 6.1
|Magic UI 5.0
Battery
|Capacity
|4800 mAh
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:46 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|54 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|122°
|122°
|Lenses
|3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|- Charging
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|December 2021
|Release date
|June 2022
|December 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 70. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 60 Pro.
