Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Huawei Honor 7A Prime (with MediaTek MT6739) that was released on July 7, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.