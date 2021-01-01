Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Huawei Honor 7C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on March 15, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.