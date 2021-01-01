Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 8 Lite vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 8 Lite vs Honor 10

Хуавей Хонор 8 Лайт
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
Huawei Honor 8 Lite
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch Huawei Honor 8 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 655) that was released on February 23, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 10.25% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 8 Lite
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.2 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.9:9
PPI 424 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 69.65% 79.9%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 8 Lite
n/a
Honor 10
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.2 mm (5.8 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 72.9 mm (2.87 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 147 gramm (5.19 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 8 Lite
69.65%
Honor 10 +15%
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 8 Lite and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 655 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.12 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 16 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP2 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 900 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~40 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 8 Lite
56892
Honor 10 +269%
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 8 Lite
n/a
Honor 10
159477
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power - 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 8 Lite
n/a
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 8 Lite
n/a
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 8 Lite
n/a
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (480p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 8 Lite
n/a
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced February 2017 April 2018
Release date April 2017 April 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor 8A or Honor 8 Lite
2. Huawei Honor 8X or Honor 8 Lite
3. Huawei Honor 8S or Honor 8 Lite
4. Huawei Honor 9 or Honor 8 Lite
5. Samsung Galaxy A30 or Huawei Honor 10
6. Huawei P30 Lite or Honor 10
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Huawei Honor 10
8. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Honor 10
9. Huawei Honor 9X or Honor 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish