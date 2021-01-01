Huawei Honor 8 Lite vs Honor 10i
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch Huawei Honor 8 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 655) that was released on February 23, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8 Lite
- Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10i
- Has a 1.01 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 13.45% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
- The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
54
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
50
56
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
38
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
49
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
41
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.2 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.65%
|83.1%
Design and build
|Height
|147.2 mm (5.8 inches)
|154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
|Width
|72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|147 gramm (5.19 oz)
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 655
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.12 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|16 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~40 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|16, 64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
56892
Honor 10i +134%
133319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
154782
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|EMUI 9.1
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (480p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2017
|March 2019
|Release date
|April 2017
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.36 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.93 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 10i is definitely a better buy.
