Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch Huawei Honor 8 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 655) that was released on February 23, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8 Lite
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10i
  • Has a 1.01 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 13.45% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 8 Lite
vs
Honor 10i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.2 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 424 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69.65% 83.1%
Max. Brightness
Honor 8 Lite
n/a
Honor 10i
374 nits

Design and build

Height 147.2 mm (5.8 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 72.9 mm (2.87 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 147 gramm (5.19 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 8 Lite
69.65%
Honor 10i +19%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 8 Lite and Huawei Honor 10i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 655 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.12 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 16 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~40 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 8 Lite
56892
Honor 10i +134%
133319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 8 Lite
n/a
Honor 10i
154782
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 9.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (480p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2017 March 2019
Release date April 2017 April 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 10i is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

