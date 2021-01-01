Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch Huawei Honor 8 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 655) that was released on February 23, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.