Huawei Honor 8 Lite vs Honor 8

Хуавей Хонор 8 Лайт
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8
Huawei Honor 8 Lite
Huawei Honor 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch Huawei Honor 8 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 655) that was released on February 23, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 8, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 950 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8 Lite
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 8 Lite
vs
Honor 8

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.2 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 424 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 69.65% 72.39%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 41 ms
Contrast - 1128:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 8 Lite
n/a
Honor 8
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.2 mm (5.8 inches) 145.5 mm (5.73 inches)
Width 72.9 mm (2.87 inches) 71 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 147 gramm (5.19 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 8 Lite
69.65%
Honor 8 +4%
72.39%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 8 Lite and Huawei Honor 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 655 HiSilicon Kirin 950
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.12 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A72
Lithography process 16 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP2 Mali-T880 MP4
GPU clock 900 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~40 GFLOPS ~122 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Honor 8 Lite
814
Honor 8 +119%
1780
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Honor 8 Lite
3197
Honor 8 +94%
6218
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 8 Lite
56892
Honor 8 +71%
97365
Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 8
OS size - 8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 8 Lite
n/a
Honor 8
10:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 8 Lite
n/a
Honor 8
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 8 Lite
n/a
Honor 8
18:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (480p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX286 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size - 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 8 Lite
n/a
Honor 8
84.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2017 July 2016
Release date April 2017 August 2016
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg 1.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg 1.69 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 8 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (16.7%)
5 (83.3%)
Total votes: 6

