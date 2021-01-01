Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch Huawei Honor 8 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 655) that was released on February 23, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 8, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 950 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.