Huawei Honor 8 Pro vs Honor 10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Huawei Honor 8 Pro (with Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 960) that was released on February 18, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8 Pro
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
- Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (556 against 499 nits)
- 19% higher pixel density (515 vs 432 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Thinner bezels – 6.05% more screen real estate
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
56
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
60
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
68
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|73.85%
|79.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|38.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1803:1
|1423:1
Design and build
|Height
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
|Width
|77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|6.97 mm (0.27 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 960
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|Lithography process
|16 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|1037 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~282 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
128240
Honor 10 +64%
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
159477
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|11.3 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:39 hr
Honor 10 +11%
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:22 hr
Honor 10 +11%
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 8 Pro +21%
25:54 hr
21:14 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5760 x 4312
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2017
|April 2018
|Release date
|April 2017
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 437 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.79 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.15 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 10 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5