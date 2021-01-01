Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 8 Pro vs Honor 8 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 8 Pro vs Honor 8

Хуавей Хонор 8 Про
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8
Huawei Honor 8 Pro
Huawei Honor 8

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Huawei Honor 8 Pro (with Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 960) that was released on February 18, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 8, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 950 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8 Pro
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (77 vs 70 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (556 against 452 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 21% higher pixel density (515 vs 424 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8
  • Weighs 31 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.5 mm narrower
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 8 Pro
vs
Honor 8

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 515 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 73.85% 72.39%
Display tests
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 38.4 ms 41 ms
Contrast 1803:1 1128:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 8 Pro +23%
556 nits
Honor 8
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 145.5 mm (5.73 inches)
Width 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) 71 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 6.97 mm (0.27 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 8 Pro +2%
73.85%
Honor 8
72.39%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 8 Pro and Huawei Honor 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 960 HiSilicon Kirin 950
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A72
Lithography process 16 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP8 Mali-T880 MP4
GPU clock 1037 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~282 GFLOPS ~122 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Honor 8 Pro +5%
1874
Honor 8
1780
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Honor 8 Pro
5977
Honor 8 +4%
6218
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 8 Pro +32%
128240
Honor 8
97365
Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 8
OS size 11.3 GB 8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 8 Pro
10:39 hr
Honor 8
10:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 8 Pro +19%
10:22 hr
Honor 8
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 8 Pro +41%
25:54 hr
Honor 8
18:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX286 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Monochrome lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size - 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 8 Pro
82.4 dB
Honor 8 +3%
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2017 July 2016
Release date April 2017 August 2016
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) - 1.5 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.69 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

