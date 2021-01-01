Huawei Honor 8 Pro vs Honor 8
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Huawei Honor 8 Pro (with Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 960) that was released on February 18, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 8, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 950 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8 Pro
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- Shows 10% longer battery life (77 vs 70 hours)
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3000 mAh
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (556 against 452 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 21% higher pixel density (515 vs 424 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8
- Weighs 31 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.5 mm narrower
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
54
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
68
60
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
47
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|73.85%
|72.39%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|38.4 ms
|41 ms
|Contrast
|1803:1
|1128:1
Design and build
|Height
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|145.5 mm (5.73 inches)
|Width
|77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|6.97 mm (0.27 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 960
|HiSilicon Kirin 950
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A72
|Lithography process
|16 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Mali-T880 MP4
|GPU clock
|1037 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~282 GFLOPS
|~122 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Honor 8 Pro +5%
1874
1780
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5977
Honor 8 +4%
6218
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 8 Pro +32%
128240
97365
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|EMUI 8
|OS size
|11.3 GB
|8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (47% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:39 hr
10:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 8 Pro +19%
10:22 hr
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 8 Pro +41%
25:54 hr
18:17 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX286 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|-
|1.4 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2017
|July 2016
|Release date
|April 2017
|August 2016
|Launch price
|~ 437 USD
|~ 350 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.5 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.69 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.
