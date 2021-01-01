Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Huawei Honor 8 Pro (with Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 960) that was released on February 18, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 8 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 655. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.