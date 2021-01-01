Huawei Honor 8 Pro vs Honor 8 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Huawei Honor 8 Pro (with Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 960) that was released on February 18, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 8 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 655. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8 Pro
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3000 mAh
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
- 21% higher pixel density (515 vs 424 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8 Lite
- Weighs 37 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
62
50
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
38
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
68
49
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
41
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|73.85%
|69.65%
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|38.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1803:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|147.2 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
|72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|6.97 mm (0.27 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|147 gramm (5.19 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|White, Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 960
|HiSilicon Kirin 655
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.12 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|16 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Mali-T830 MP2
|GPU clock
|1037 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~282 GFLOPS
|~40 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|16, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Honor 8 Pro +130%
1874
814
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Honor 8 Pro +87%
5977
3197
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 8 Pro +125%
128240
56892
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|11.3 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:22 hr
Talk (3G)
25:54 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (480p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2017
|February 2017
|Release date
|April 2017
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 437 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.36 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.93 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.
