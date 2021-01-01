Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 8 vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 8 vs Honor 10

VS
Huawei Honor 8
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch Huawei Honor 8 (with HiSilicon Kirin 950) that was released on July 19, 2016, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (499 against 452 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 7.51% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 8
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.2 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.9:9
PPI 424 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 72.39% 79.9%
Display tests
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 41 ms -
Contrast 1128:1 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 8
452 nits
Honor 10 +10%
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 145.5 mm (5.73 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 153 gramm (5.4 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 8
72.39%
Honor 10 +10%
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 8 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 950 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A72		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 16 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP4 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 900 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~122 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 8
n/a
Honor 10
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 8
n/a
Honor 10
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 8
97365
Honor 10 +116%
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 8
n/a
Honor 10
159477
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM EMUI 8 EMUI 9.1
OS size 8 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (47% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 8
10:40 hr
Honor 10 +11%
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 8
8:56 hr
Honor 10 +33%
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 8
18:17 hr
Honor 10 +16%
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX286 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 8
84.6 dB
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2016 April 2018
Release date August 2016 April 2018
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 1.5 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.69 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 10 is definitely a better buy.

