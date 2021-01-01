Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 8 vs Honor 10i – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.2-inch Huawei Honor 8 (with HiSilicon Kirin 950) that was released on July 19, 2016, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (452 against 374 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10i
  • Has a 1.01 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 10.71% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 8
vs
Honor 10i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.2 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 424 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 72.39% 83.1%
Display tests
PWM Not detected -
Response time 41 ms -
Contrast 1128:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor 8 +21%
452 nits
Honor 10i
374 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 145.5 mm (5.73 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 153 gramm (5.4 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 8
72.39%
Honor 10i +15%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 8 and Huawei Honor 10i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 950 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A72		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 16 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP4 Mali-G51
GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~122 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 8
n/a
Honor 10i
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 8
n/a
Honor 10i
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 8
97365
Honor 10i +37%
133319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 8
n/a
Honor 10i
154782
Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 8 EMUI 9.1
OS size 8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (47% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 8
10:40 hr
Honor 10i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 8
8:56 hr
Honor 10i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Honor 8
18:17 hr
Honor 10i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX286 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Monochrome lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 8
84.6 dB
Honor 10i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2016 March 2019
Release date August 2016 April 2019
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 1.5 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.69 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 10i is definitely a better buy.

