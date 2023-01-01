Huawei Honor 80 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max VS Huawei Honor 80 Pro Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Honor 80 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on November 23, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 80 Pro Fingerprint scanner

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Weighs 52 grams less Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1224 x 2700 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9 PPI 437 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness - 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 91.2% 88.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Honor 80 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 1777 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material - Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Honor 80 Pro +3% 91.2% iPhone 14 Pro Max 88.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM MagicOS 7.0 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh 4323 mAh Charge power 66 W 27 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:52 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 15:02 hr Watching video - 21:10 hr Gaming - 07:12 hr Standby - 156 hr General battery life Honor 80 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 45:56 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 160 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 10944 x 14592 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 122° 120° Lenses 3 (160 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 160 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 160MP (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6112 4032 x 3024 Aperture - f/1.9 Focal length - 23 mm Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Honor 80 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 143 Video quality Honor 80 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 139 Generic camera score Honor 80 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 146

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Honor 80 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 89 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced November 2022 September 2022 Release date December 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 80 Pro.