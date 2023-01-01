Home > Smartphone comparison > 80 Pro vs 90 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Honor 80 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on November 23, 2022, against the Honor 90 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Honor 80 Pro
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Honor 90 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports higher wattage charging (90W versus 66W)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1315 and 1200 points

Review

Evaluation of Honor 80 Pro and 90 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80 Pro
90
90 Pro
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80 Pro
77
90 Pro
83
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
80 Pro
73
90 Pro
80
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
80 Pro
86
90 Pro
100*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80 Pro
92*
90 Pro
94*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80 Pro
79
90 Pro
79
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
80 Pro
81*
90 Pro
85*
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
80 Pro
vs
90 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1224 x 2700 pixels 1224 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.89:9
PPI 437 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No -
Max rated brightness - 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.2% 90.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
80 Pro
91.2%
90 Pro
90.9%

Performance

Tests of Honor 80 Pro and Honor 90 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
80 Pro
1200
90 Pro +10%
1315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
80 Pro
3746
90 Pro +12%
4193
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
80 Pro
1014026
90 Pro +5%
1067782
CPU 223917 -
GPU 444797 -
Memory 161232 -
UX 176014 -
Total score 1014026 1067782
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (66th and 45th place)
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM MagicOS 7.0 MagicOS 7.1

Battery

Capacity 4800 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 90 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (56% in 15 min)
Full charging time - 0:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 160 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 10944 x 14592 16256 x 12192
Zoom Digital Optical, 2.5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 122° 112°
Lenses 3 (160 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (200 MP + 32 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 160 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 160MP (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6112 8160 x 6112
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced November 2022 May 2023
Release date December 2022 June 2023
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W Yes, 90 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, gaming, and software are more important to you, then choose the Honor 90 Pro. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Honor 80 Pro.

