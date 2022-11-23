Huawei Honor 80 Pro vs Honor 50
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Honor 80 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on November 23, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 80 Pro
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1014K versus 515K)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4300 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Stereo speakers
- 11% higher pixel density (437 vs 392 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
92
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
90
62
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1224 x 2700 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|437 ppi
|392 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|-
|525 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|750 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.2%
|89.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|120 Hz
|Response time
|-
|2.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|-
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|White, Black, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|490 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 80 Pro +53%
1208
790
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 80 Pro +25%
3754
3000
|CPU
|223917
|160022
|GPU
|444797
|156981
|Memory
|161232
|78639
|UX
|176014
|116871
|Total score
|1014908
|515247
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|14 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|2492
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|11836
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|MagicOS 7.0
|Magic UI 6
|OS size
|-
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4800 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:54 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|11:48 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:11 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:34 hr
|Standby
|-
|116 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|160 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|10944 x 14592
|12032 x 9024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|122°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (160 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 160 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 160MP (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6112
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|-
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.14"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2022
|June 2021
|Release date
|December 2022
|June 2021
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 80 Pro is definitely a better buy.
