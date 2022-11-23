Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 80 Pro vs Honor 70 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Honor 80 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on November 23, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 80 Pro
  • 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1014K versus 545K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • 11% higher pixel density (437 vs 395 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1208 and 935 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 80 Pro
vs
Honor 70

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1224 x 2700 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 437 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness - 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.2% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 61 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Honor 80 Pro
n/a
Honor 70
764 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 80 Pro
91.2%
Honor 70
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 80 Pro and Huawei Honor 70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 900 MHz 500 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 80 Pro +29%
1208
Honor 70
935
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 80 Pro +33%
3754
Honor 70
2813
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 80 Pro +86%
1014908
Honor 70
545112
CPU 223917 162664
GPU 444797 166021
Memory 161232 87124
UX 176014 129564
Total score 1014908 545112
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 11384
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MagicOS 7.0 Magic UI 6.1
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (71% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:02 hr
Watching video - 14:45 hr
Gaming - 04:54 hr
Standby - 100 hr
General battery life
Honor 80 Pro
n/a
Honor 70
32:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 160 megapixels 54 megapixels
Image resolution 10944 x 14592 8768 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 122° 122°
Lenses 3 (160 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 160 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 160MP (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6112 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2.4
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 80 Pro
n/a
Honor 70
80.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced November 2022 May 2022
Release date December 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 80 Pro is definitely a better buy.

