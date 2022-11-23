Huawei Honor 80 Pro vs Honor 80
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Honor 80 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on November 23, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 80, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 80 Pro
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
92
92
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
90
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
78
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1224 x 2700 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|19.8:9
|PPI
|437 ppi
|444 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.2%
|90.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|161.1 mm (6.34 inches)
|Width
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Rear material
|Glass
|-
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|-
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|-
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|-
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3754
|CPU
|223917
|-
|GPU
|444797
|-
|Memory
|161232
|-
|UX
|176014
|-
|Total score
|1014908
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MagicOS 7.0
|MagicOS 7.0
Battery
|Capacity
|4800 mAh
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
Camera
|Matrix
|160 megapixels
|160 megapixels
|Image resolution
|10944 x 14592
|10944 x 14592
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|122°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (160 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (160 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 160 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 160MP (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 160 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 160MP (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6112
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.4
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2022
|November 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
|December 2022
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Honor 80 Pro. It has a better performance, camera, and sound.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1