Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Honor 80 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on November 23, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 80, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1224 x 2700 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.8:9
PPI 437 ppi 444 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.2% 90.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 161.1 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Rear material Glass -
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 80 Pro and Huawei Honor 80 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 -
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers -
Graphics Adreno 730 -
GPU clock 900 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 80 Pro
1014908
Honor 80
n/a
CPU 223917 -
GPU 444797 -
Memory 161232 -
UX 176014 -
Total score 1014908 -
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MagicOS 7.0 MagicOS 7.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 160 megapixels 160 megapixels
Image resolution 10944 x 14592 10944 x 14592
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 122° -
Lenses 3 (160 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (160 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 160 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 160MP (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 160 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 160MP (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6112 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2.4
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced November 2022 November 2022
Release date December 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Honor 80 Pro. It has a better performance, camera, and sound.

