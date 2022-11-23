Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Honor 80 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on November 23, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 80, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.