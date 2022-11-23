Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 80 SE vs Honor 80 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 80 SE vs Honor 80 Pro

Хуавей Хонор 80 SE
VS
Хуавей Хонор 80 Про
Huawei Honor 80 SE
Huawei Honor 80 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor 80 SE (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on November 23, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 80 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 80 Pro
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1014K versus 449K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 62% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1208 and 747 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 80 SE
vs
Honor 80 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1224 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.8:9
PPI 444 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support - Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.7% 91.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material - Glass
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 80 SE
90.7%
Honor 80 Pro +1%
91.2%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 80 SE and Huawei Honor 80 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type - LPDDR5
Channels - 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 80 SE
747
Honor 80 Pro +62%
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 80 SE
2201
Honor 80 Pro +71%
3754
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 80 SE
449101
Honor 80 Pro +126%
1014908
CPU - 223917
GPU - 444797
Memory - 161232
UX - 176014
Total score 449101 1014908
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MagicOS 7.0 MagicOS 7.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (80% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 160 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 10944 x 14592
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens - 122°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (160 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 160 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 160MP (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 8160 x 6112
Aperture f/2.4 -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2022 November 2022
Release date December 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 80 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor 80 SE and Honor 80
2. Huawei Honor 80 Pro and Xiaomi 11T
3. Huawei Honor 80 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22
4. Huawei Honor 80 Pro and Honor 50
5. Huawei Honor 80 Pro and Nova 9
6. Huawei Honor 80 Pro and Oppo Realme GT2
7. Huawei Honor 80 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
8. Huawei Honor 80 Pro and Apple iPhone 14
9. Huawei Honor 80 Pro and Honor 80

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish