Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor 80 SE (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on November 23, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 80 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.