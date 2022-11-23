Huawei Honor 80 SE vs Honor 80 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor 80 SE (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on November 23, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 80 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 80 Pro
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1014K versus 449K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Stereo speakers
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Reverse charging feature
- 62% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1208 and 747 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
92
92
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
47
82
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
80
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1224 x 2700 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|19.8:9
|PPI
|444 ppi
|437 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.7%
|91.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 900
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|-
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|-
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|-
|4
|Storage size
|256 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
747
Honor 80 Pro +62%
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2201
Honor 80 Pro +71%
3754
|CPU
|-
|223917
|GPU
|-
|444797
|Memory
|-
|161232
|UX
|-
|176014
|Total score
|449101
|1014908
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MagicOS 7.0
|MagicOS 7.0
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (80% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|160 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|10944 x 14592
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|122°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (160 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 160 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 160MP (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|8160 x 6112
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|-
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2022
|November 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
|December 2022
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 80 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1