Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 80 vs Honor 50 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 80 vs Honor 50

Хуавей Хонор 80
VS
Хуавей Хонор 50
Huawei Honor 80
Huawei Honor 50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor 80 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G) that was released on November 23, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 80
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4300 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 13% higher pixel density (444 vs 392 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 80
vs
Honor 50

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 444 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness - 525 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 750 nits
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.7% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 120 Hz
Response time - 2.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Honor 80
n/a
Honor 50
751 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 80 +1%
90.7%
Honor 50
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 80 and Huawei Honor 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process - 6 nanometers
Graphics - Adreno 642L
GPU clock - 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 80
n/a
Honor 50
790
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 80
n/a
Honor 50
3000
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 80
n/a
Honor 50
515247
CPU - 160022
GPU - 156981
Memory - 78639
UX - 116871
Total score - 515247
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Honor 80
n/a
Honor 50
2492
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Graphics score - 2492
PCMark 3.0 score - 11836
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MagicOS 7.0 Magic UI 6
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:48 hr
Watching video - 15:11 hr
Gaming - 05:34 hr
Standby - 116 hr
General battery life
Honor 80
n/a
Honor 50
34:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 160 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 10944 x 14592 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (160 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 160 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 160MP (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 80
n/a
Honor 50
92.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2022 June 2021
Release date December 2022 June 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 80 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor 70 or Honor 80
2. Huawei Honor 80 Pro or Honor 80
3. Apple iPhone 13 or Huawei Honor 50
4. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or Huawei Honor 50
5. Apple iPhone 11 or Huawei Honor 50
6. Huawei Nova 9 or Honor 50
7. Huawei Honor 50 Lite or Honor 50
8. Huawei Honor 70 or Honor 50

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish