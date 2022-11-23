Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor 80 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G) that was released on November 23, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.